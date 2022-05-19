9,145 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 90.9% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,182,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,163,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $282.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

