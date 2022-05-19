$89.34 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will report sales of $89.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.87 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $76.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $365.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BBCP traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 71,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.28 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

