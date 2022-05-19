$75.30 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $75.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the highest is $76.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $74.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $305.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.90 million to $308.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $319.87 million, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1,681.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 716,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,658,000 after purchasing an additional 459,554 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 341,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,502,000 after purchasing an additional 268,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

PFC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 66,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,526. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.74%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

