678 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,061,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $234.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.