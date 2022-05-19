625 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

Intuit stock traded up $14.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.64. The company had a trading volume of 47,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,361. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $444.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.