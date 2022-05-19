$6.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will post $6.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.20 billion and the highest is $6.31 billion. Avnet posted sales of $5.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $24.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.73 billion to $25.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 612,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $48.75.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

