59,863 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares in the company, valued at $583,952.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AM. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Antero Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.