50,000 Shares in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Bought by Tegean Capital Management LLC

Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of MDH Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the third quarter worth $415,000. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in MDH Acquisition by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the third quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,003,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDH Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 7,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,921. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.