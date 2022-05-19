$493.40 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) to report $493.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.60 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $397.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 26.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7,160.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 150,362 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

