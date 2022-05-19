$4.61 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will post sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.57 billion and the highest is $4.64 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $18.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. 865,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.47. BCE has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $59.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

