$366.35 Million in Sales Expected for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) will announce $366.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $366.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million.

UP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UP traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,599. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.

About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.