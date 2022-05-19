3,520 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Laraway Financial Inc

Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after acquiring an additional 695,521 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.09. 35,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,598. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.60. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $159.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

