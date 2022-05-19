$32.90 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) to post $32.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $32.80 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $139.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $173.15 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $174.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AxoGen by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 316,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.75. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

