31,948 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 in the last three months. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,136. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

