$270,000.00 in Sales Expected for Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Immuneering’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. Immuneering posted sales of $660,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year sales of $880,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immuneering.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative net margin of 21.73% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Shares of IMRX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 51,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $124.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Keating acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,900 shares of company stock worth $108,621 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Immuneering by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.