26,208 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $98.17. 2,451,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,743,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

