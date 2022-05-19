23,620 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,620 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,591,869 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,293,266 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.96. The stock had a trading volume of 72,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $279.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

