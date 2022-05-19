$23.42 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $23.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.47 million. eGain posted sales of $20.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $91.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.81 million to $91.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.38 million to $110.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

EGAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

EGAN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 61,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $296.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.67 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. eGain has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $4,818,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eGain by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 426,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 362,628 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in eGain during the 4th quarter worth $4,872,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in eGain during the 4th quarter worth $3,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

