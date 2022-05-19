20,580 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Laraway Financial Inc

Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 170,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,705. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.