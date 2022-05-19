16,310 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,100 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,746,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $45,027,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,731,000 after buying an additional 1,228,297 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,940,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.
About Ovintiv (Get Rating)
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ovintiv (OVV)
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.