16,310 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,100 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,746,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $45,027,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,731,000 after buying an additional 1,228,297 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,940,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.