10,747 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Bought by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000. Essex Property Trust comprises 3.1% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS stock traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,356. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.42. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.42 and a 1 year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

