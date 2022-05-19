$10.28 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.45 million and the lowest is $10.10 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $5.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $41.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $45.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.91 million, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $53.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 62.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRTS. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $512,292.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,218 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 117,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,746. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.52.

About Sensus Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.