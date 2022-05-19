$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) will report $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.54. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $6.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

