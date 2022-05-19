$0.65 EPS Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.60. AFC Gamma posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

AFCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point reduced their price target on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, CFO Brett Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 21,183 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,146,191.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,183 shares of company stock valued at $401,671 in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 129,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,149. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $342.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.27. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

