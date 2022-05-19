$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.62. Premier reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Premier by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,165. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

