$0.46 EPS Expected for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.79. 333,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,011. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

