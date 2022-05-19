$0.24 EPS Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Accel Entertainment reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $192.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.96 million.

ACEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 193,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,726. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $252,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $154,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $88,147,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,530,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,984,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,424,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after buying an additional 208,667 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,075,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

