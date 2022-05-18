ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Hits $0.0406 on Exchanges

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $584,440.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,805.19 or 0.99986985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00104968 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

