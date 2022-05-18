Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to “Strong-Buy”

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

eGain stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 52,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,113. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.57 million, a PE ratio of 318.00 and a beta of 0.45. eGain has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

