Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

XENE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 154,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 82,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,950,000 after acquiring an additional 502,015 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 842,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after acquiring an additional 71,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

