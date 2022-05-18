Zacks Investment Research Lowers Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) to Sell

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

DOUG stock traded up 0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 5.55. 839,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,349. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of 5.14 and a 1-year high of 12.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 6.72.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.10 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 334.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Elliman will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 6.87 per share, with a total value of 68,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 100,242 shares of company stock worth $680,800 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,410,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

