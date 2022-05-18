Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STTK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 28,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $102,837.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,613 shares in the company, valued at $198,245.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,709,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,591,000 after buying an additional 390,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after buying an additional 390,036 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 429,500 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 798,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 538,475 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 347,202 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

