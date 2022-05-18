Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) to announce $3.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the highest is $3.77 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $15.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.75 billion to $15.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.95 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,718,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

