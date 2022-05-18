Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Announce $7.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.20 and the highest is $9.25. Nucor posted earnings of $5.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $26.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $33.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $18.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $5.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,235. Nucor has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $683,804,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after buying an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $82,501,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $66,280,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

