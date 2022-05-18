Zacks: Brokerages Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.85 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will post $16.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.33 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $68.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.84 billion to $69.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.42 billion to $72.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. 4,482,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,488. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. MetLife has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of MetLife by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MetLife by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

