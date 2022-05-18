Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is $2.11 billion. Franklin Resources posted sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Franklin Resources by 748.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,385 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

