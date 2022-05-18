Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGBI traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,135. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $309.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.38. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

