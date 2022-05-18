Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post $1.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.31. Amedisys posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Shares of AMED traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,345. Amedisys has a one year low of $109.53 and a one year high of $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.49.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amedisys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after buying an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 104,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

