Zacks: Analysts Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.10. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of SNBR stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. 4,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,247. The company has a market cap of $929.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 32.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

