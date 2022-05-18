Zacks: Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) to post sales of $644.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.90 million to $649.00 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $561.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.20. 461,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,681. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $225.62 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

