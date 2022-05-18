Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.02. Skyline Champion reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyline Champion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of SKY stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.19. 6,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,105. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

