Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. 12,715,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,260,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.77. The company has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.56.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

