Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.25). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 3,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,701. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

