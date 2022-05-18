Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $884.45 Million

Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will post $884.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $884.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $884.10 million. ChampionX reported sales of $749.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,729. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 2.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ChampionX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ChampionX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after buying an additional 1,766,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.