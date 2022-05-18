YAM Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million (YAM)

YAM (YAM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YAM has traded flat against the US dollar. One YAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YAM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,903.21 or 0.99911290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002218 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001728 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.