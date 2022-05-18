XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $5.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $13.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $14.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Shares of XPO traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 2,308,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

