Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $52.57 Average PT from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on XNCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,592,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,818,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

XNCR traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 265,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,285. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $43.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

