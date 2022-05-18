Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) was down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 268,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 741,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XBC shares. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$128.42 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

