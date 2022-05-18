World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $23.94, but opened at $24.81. World Fuel Services shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 2,280 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INT. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,052,000 after purchasing an additional 146,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,696,000 after purchasing an additional 459,299 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 59,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,998,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,680,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

