WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. WisdomTree Investments also posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $809.01 million, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.59. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $4,792,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 699,449 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $3,715,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.